1/21/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Dayton, Ohio

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Dayton, Ohio:

1. Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Breezango

2. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

-Curt Hawkins ran down after the match and challenged Kalisto to a match.

3. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger defeated The Vaudevillains

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

American Alpha defeated The Ascension and Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper

6. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella and Alexa Bliss

7. The Miz defeated Apollo Crews

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles

