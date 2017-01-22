1/21/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Indiana, Pennsylvania

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Indiana, Pennsylvania:

1. Big Cass defeated Rusev

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, The Big Show, and Sin Cara defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, and Jinder Mahal

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins

4. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The New Day and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

7. WWE United States Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho (via disqualification)

8. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

