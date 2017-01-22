1/21/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Fort Pierce, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Fort Pierce, Florida:

1. Aleister Black defeated Patrick Clark

2. Mandy Rose defeated Heidi Lovelace

3. Brennan Williams defeated Kishan Raftaar

– Liv Morgan cut a promo in the ring about Daria Berenato. Morgan called Berenato a “lousy Ronda Rousey.” She said that Berenato “wasn’t tough enough for Tough Enough.”

4. Fatal Four-Way Elimination Tag Team Match

The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, and Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

5. Elias Samson defeated Oney Lorcan

6. Daria Berenato defeated Macey Estrella

Before the match, Berenato cut a promo on Liv Morgan’s promo from earlier and said that the next time she saw her it was on.

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

#DIY and Tye Dillinger defeated The Authors of Pain and Wesley Blake

