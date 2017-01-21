Shawn Michaels comments on what will bring him out of retirement

While speaking to Fox News, WWE hall of famer Shawn Michaels mentioned that there is the possibility that he could step back inside the wrestling ring again… If he ever became broke.

“I don’t want to go back and wrestle again,” Michaels said. “But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It’s wrestle or bag groceries — [that’s] all I’m qualified to do.”

As noted earlier, Michaels mentioned that he would like to work a program with Samoa Joe if he was to ever to come out of retirement to wrestle another match.

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)