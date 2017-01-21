No Long-term plans for Mickie James’ rivalry with Becky Lynch

As seen on SmackDown Live, La Luchadora was revealed as Mickie James after Becky Lynch ripped off her mask during the Championship Cage match between Alexa Bliss and Lynch. While the feud between James and Lynch is imminent, WWE SmackDown officials don’t have long-term plans for their rivalry.

It’s being said that James’ feud with Lynch will take place over the next couple of months, however they will not have a blow-off match at WrestleMania as expected.

Source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)