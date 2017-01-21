Kevin Owens wants to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania

While speaking to Sky Sports, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was asked which WWE Superstar he would like to face at WrestleMania. Kevin revealed that if it was up to him, he’d pick The Undertaker.

“If I had to narrow it down to one [to face at WrestleMania] it would be The Undertaker. He is synonymous with that event and I was always in awe of him – as a kid, teenager and adult.”

He also talked about not being a fan of WCW and how he always believed Goldberg was ripping off Steve Austin’s look.

“I was never a WCW fan growing up so I was never a Goldberg fan at all – and I’ve told him that. He was the enemy, he was the guy taking Steve Austin’s look. So to stand in the ring on Raw, and to have his music hit and his pyro [go off] was very surreal, as in the 1990s and 2000s I couldn’t stand it.”

