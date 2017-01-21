1/20/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Binghamton, New York

Jan 21, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Binghamton, New York:

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth, The Big Show, and Sin Cara defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, and Jinder Mahal

2. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal-Four Way Match
Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The New Day, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass

6. Seth Rollins defeated Rusev

7. Non-title Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

