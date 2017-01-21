1/20/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Jacksonville, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Jacksonville, Florida:

1. 12-Woman Battle Royal

Ember Moon and Aliyah defeated Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Daria Berenato, Sarah Bridges, Mandy Rose, Heidi Lovelace, Liv Morgan, Macey Estrella, and Victoria Gonzalez

2. Aleister Black defeated Wesley Blake

3. Steve Cutler defeated Cezar Bononi

4. Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves

5. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

6. Roderick Strong defeated Patrick Clark

Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss cut a promo in the ring where the crowd booed them down after being insulted. They got a lot of heat.

7. Ember Moon defeated Aliyah

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Heavy Machinery defeated Elias Samson and The Revival

