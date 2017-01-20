WWE UK CT participants pulled from independent events

Several wrestlers who participated in the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament are being pulled from appearing at certain events which will be streamed live on the Internet due to contract issues. IPW: UK and Lucha Forever both announced that two men who were on the tournament – Pete Dunne and Joseph Conners – will wrestle different matches that they were intended to this weekend and moved to dark matches. Both Dunne and Conners were set to appear for IPW tomorrow and Dunne was scheduled to be part of the Lucha Forever event on Sunday. With both shows airing on iPPV, WWE has contacted these promotions to notify them that the two can still wrestle on the show, but not appear on the broadcast. Meanwhile, Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Mark Andrews were also pulled from appearing on a live podcast next week in London. The three were supposed to be interviewed on the Working a Resthold podcast prior to a wXw show. Dave Meltzer of the Observer reported this week that WWE is trying to get some UK indie promotions on the WWE Network, with a deal with ICW looking to come soon. WWE has working relationships with Progress and OTT as well in the UK and all three promotions were name-checked during the WWE UK Championship tournament last weekend.

