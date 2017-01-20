Waltman shoots on the Randy Orton fan incident

“Anthony Martin, go f–k yourself! You know, I mean people have headphones on when they’re in the gym and other places for a reason – because they don’t want to f–king talk to anyone. I’m not trying to sound like a dick, but I know it’s coming off that way. But you know there’s these things called boundaries. They’re like an imaginary line and you f–king crossed it. Sorry! I know some people are thinking I’m the dick right now for saying it like that.

“Apparently [Anthony Martin] wasn’t a dick. But apparently this guy must think that he pays Randy Orton’s bills directly. I’m sure he writes the f–king check and sends it to the power company and to the mortgage company. Let me explain something to you as far as my take on that whole we pay your f–king bills s–t…This is just my feelings on it. I am so grateful for every one of you out there. So grateful for your support and coming out. Even if you can’t afford a ticket or couldn’t throughout the years, but just invested your time into watching us. That even makes a difference. That moves the ratings up and puts more money in our pockets. Yes, so grateful. But on the flip side of that, we go out there and destroy our bodies, OK? It’s not just for the fans, although that’s a huge part of it. There’s the glory and you know and just all of the other things that come along with it. But, it’s a fair trade. Even Steven. Nobody owes anyone s–t, OK? It’s all about gratitude, and I’m so grateful. But if somebody puts that in my face and tells me they pay my bills, f–k you.”

