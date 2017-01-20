The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking Kurt Angle in WWE HOF, WWE Announcing Situation & More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned to the airwaves with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & TNA brought to us by Gerweck.net & TNASylum.net which included:

*Kurt Angle Hall of Fame

*Jimmy Snuka Passing

*Jerry Lawler Returning to Commentary

*A WWE Womens Tournament

*AJ Styles Robbery

*New Funko Pops

And More!

We discussed the possibility of Michael Cole taking on a new role with in WWE and if he were to step back, where it would leave the WWE Announcing Situation.

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring LaLuchadora Revealed, Cena stirs the pot, Wyatt Family bond continues to break and more. Plus we gave you the NXT Rundown featuring the NXT Championship Contract Signing, Sanity grows stronger and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

