Poll results: Who is going to the win the Royal Rumble match?

The Undertaker (30%, 211 Votes)

Other (16%, 114 Votes)

Goldberg (12%, 84 Votes)

Braun Strowman (11%, 79 Votes)

Chris Jericho (8%, 59 Votes)

Seth Rollins (6%, 39 Votes)

The Miz (4%, 27 Votes)

Brock Lesnar (3%, 20 Votes)

Baron Corbin, (3%, 20 Votes)

Dolph Ziggler (2%, 17 Votes)

Xavier Woods (2%, 17 Votes)

Dean Ambrose (1%, 5 Votes)

Big E (1%, 4 Votes)

Kofi Kingston (0%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 699

