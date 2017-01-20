Poll results: Who is going to the win the Royal Rumble match?

Jan 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Who is going to the win the Royal Rumble match?

The Undertaker (30%, 211 Votes)
Other (16%, 114 Votes)
Goldberg (12%, 84 Votes)
Braun Strowman (11%, 79 Votes)
Chris Jericho (8%, 59 Votes)
Seth Rollins (6%, 39 Votes)
The Miz (4%, 27 Votes)
Brock Lesnar (3%, 20 Votes)
Baron Corbin, (3%, 20 Votes)
Dolph Ziggler (2%, 17 Votes)
Xavier Woods (2%, 17 Votes)
Dean Ambrose (1%, 5 Votes)
Big E (1%, 4 Votes)
Kofi Kingston (0%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 699

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad