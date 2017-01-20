Poll results: Who is going to the win the Royal Rumble match?
The Undertaker (30%, 211 Votes)
Other (16%, 114 Votes)
Goldberg (12%, 84 Votes)
Braun Strowman (11%, 79 Votes)
Chris Jericho (8%, 59 Votes)
Seth Rollins (6%, 39 Votes)
The Miz (4%, 27 Votes)
Brock Lesnar (3%, 20 Votes)
Baron Corbin, (3%, 20 Votes)
Dolph Ziggler (2%, 17 Votes)
Xavier Woods (2%, 17 Votes)
Dean Ambrose (1%, 5 Votes)
Big E (1%, 4 Votes)
Kofi Kingston (0%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 699
