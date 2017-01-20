Linda McMahon confirmation hearing on Tuesday

– Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon will get her confirmation hearing this coming Tuesday. Unless things go sideways, McMahon will be confirmed as the head of the Small Business Administration and will be part of President Trump’s administration. McMahon will appear before the Senate Small Business Committee beginning at 10:30AM and the Hartford Courant is reporting that she will be introduced by Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, the two men she lost to in the U.S. Senate campaigns in 2010 and 2012. Meanwhile, last night Linda McMahon attended a dinner as part of the presidential inauguration celebration. Her daughter Stephanie attended as well accompanied by Triple H.

