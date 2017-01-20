Chris Jericho reveals the original Wrestlemania 32 plans

Busted Open with Doug Mortman and Dave LaGreca on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 spoke with WWE Star Chris Jericho who revealed the original plans for him with Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania32 and why they changed after his televised return in early 2016:

“I knew from the moment I came out what was going to happen, which was me eventually turning heel. It got pushed back a little bit because the AJ Styles thing worked so well, so Vince wanted us to be a tag team, and then work at Wrestlemania; the original plan was for me to work with Ambrose at Wrestlemania.

I started planting those seeds as a babyface that were really pissing people off and I knew it. And it was fun for me to see them say ‘Jericho’s done… this is stale, he’s so stale. That scarf and the vest, he looks ridiculous, and it’s the same old catchphrases, and he’s trying to get a Rooty Tooty Booty chant going; it’s so annoying. It’s sad to see Jericho falling so low.’ And I was like oh, you guys are just – I’m the master of puppets yet again, manipulating the entire business into planting those seeds for when I finally turned heel. And people were like, ‘Well we’re glad he turned heel because he wasn’t doing a good job as a babyface’ but I knew all that. That is one thing that I had planned.”

