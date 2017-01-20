Another rumored name for the WWE hall of fame class of 2017

Teddy Long is being talked about for this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame class, according to PWInsider Elite. His name has come up a lot in WWE within the past few days.

Long began his career in the wrestling business as a referee for Jim Crockett Promotions in 1985 and he later transitioned into a manager role. His most memorable run from the late 80’s/early 90’s was as the manager of Doom (Ron Simmons and Butch Reed). He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1998 where he worked as a referee and then as a manager. He may be better known for his run as GM of Smackdown from 2004 to 2012.

As most of you know by now, Kurt Angle is the headliner this year and Diamond Dallas Page’s name has been reported as another name going in this year. Beth Phoenix is also expected to be inducted this year and “Ravishing” Rick Rude will be posthumously inducted.

