1/19/17 NXT Live Event Results – Orlando, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida:

1. Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese

2. Lana defeated Kimberly Frankele

3. Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude

4. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

5. Roderick Strong defeated Elias Samson

6. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah

7. Aleister Black defeated Patrick Clark

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and #DIY defeated Wesley Blake and The Authors of Pain

