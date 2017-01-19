Zack Ryder Injury Note, Konnor Gets a Mask Made (Photo), WWE SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis:

– Zack Ryder indicated on Twitter that he’s back to working out in the gym. He underwent knee surgery on December 15th but there’s been no official word on when he may be back in action.

– It looks like Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension may be planning new looks. Prop creator Ian Finch-Field tweeted the following, which was re-tweeted by Konnor:

