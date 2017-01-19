WWE NXT Gimmicks In the Works, Brock Lesnar Slow Motion Video, WWE – Funko Toys

Jan 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion footage of Brock Lesnar from the opening segment on this week’s WWE RAW:

– WWE NXT officials have been looking for new gimmicks for Blake, Murphy, Steve Cutler, Tino Sabbatelli, Dan Matha, Riddick Moss, Aliyah and TM-61, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With Shane Thorne out of action for several months, there is no rush for changes to TM-61.

– As seen below, Funko will be releasing new “POP!” WWE toys exclusive to Walgreens stores:

