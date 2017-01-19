WWE Announcers on Jerry Lawler Calling The Rumble, Mickie James – Alexa Bliss Clip, More

– As noted, former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James was revealed to be La Luchadora on Tuesday night’s SmackDown after helping SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retain over Becky Lynch in a steel cage main event. In the Fallout video below, Mickie and Bliss are approached for comment but Bliss just brags about retaining the title:

– Karl Anderson turned 37 years old on Wednesday while Batista turned 48 and Ted DiBiase, Sr. turned 63.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans the most memorable moment from this week’s SmackDown – the first SmackDown Women’s Title cage match, the shocking return of Mickie James, the dissension between The Wyatt Family, the blue brand debut of King’s Court, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz with John Cena’s involvement or the merchandise stand brawl between Nikki Bella and Natalya. As of this writing, 44% went with Mickie’s return while 21% voted for the cage match, 12% for Styles vs. Miz, 11% for The Wyatt Family issues and 8% for Jerry Lawler’s segment.

– Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the news of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler calling the 30-man Royal Rumble main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole later this month. SmackDown announcer Mauro Ranallo and RAW announcer Michael Cole tweeted the following on the news, welcoming Lawler back:

Really happy that my former broadcast partner will call the #RoyalRumble match! Welcome back King! 👊 https://t.co/HCSdd1gFR3 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 18, 2017

The KING is back! Can't wait to call the rumble match with @JerryLawler and @WWEGraves! Awesome perspective! — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 18, 2017

