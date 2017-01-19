Video: Sean Waltman discusses how Roddy Piper & Shawn Michaels didn’t like to job

filed to GERWECK.NET:

Xpac discusses how Roddy Piper & Shawn Michaels didn’t like to job to opponents and how maybe that wasn’t such a bad thing

“Roddy was an, ‘I’m not doing a job guy’…hey, it worked for him back then…It just doesn’t work that way anymore…There are things that are better about how things are done now, and things that aren’t…You know, you’re dealing with that kind of shit back then, and, yeah, it’s a pain in the ass, but I’ll take it for some of the other things…The character, like, that Roddy Piper, just him…It’s not fake, man, this sh-t, they’re not f–king fake…You know the ones that are…Nobody wrote anything down for Captain Lou…So if an, ‘I’m not doing the job’ attitude comes with that sh-t, I’ll f–king take it.”





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)