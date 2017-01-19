Update on Vince McMahon Using Crutches at Recent WWE Press Conference

We noted earlier this month how Vince McMahon was seen on crutches at the WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans.

It was believed that Vince was still using crutches to get around after undergoing surgery for a torn quad back in September but word now is that the WWE Chairman recently went under the knife again, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Vince reportedly had minor hip surgery recently. No other details are available but The Observer noted that the operation was similar to the hip surgery that The Undertaker underwent in mid-2016.

For those who missed it before, below are the photos of Vince in New Orleans:

Excited to announce and welcome Wrestlemania 34 back to New Orleans in 2018!#WrestlemaniaNOLA #onlylouisiana pic.twitter.com/QItSvPbTQs — Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) January 10, 2017

