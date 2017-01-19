Summer Rae on the La Luchadora Reveal, Brie Bella In NYC This Week (Video), WWE Stock

– Brie Bella was in New York City this week for a photo shoot with Fit Pregnancy magazine. She posted this video after landing in NYC yesterday:

– WWE stock was up 1.56% on Wednesday, closing at $19.59 per share. The high was $19.63 and the low was $19.09.

– Summer Rae tweeted the following on Tuesday after La Luchadora was revealed to be Mickie James during the Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss steel cage match for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Summer was drafted to RAW last summer but has been out of action with an injury.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)