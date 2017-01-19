Shawn Michaels Talks New WWE Studios Movie (Video), New TV Show for Cameron (Video)

– Below is another clip of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, actor Brett Dalton and other workers from WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” talking about making the movie, which comes out this Friday in theaters.

– Extra reports that former WWE Superstar Cameron (Ariane Andrew) has a new TV show called “Two on Where” coming out soon. No word yet on when the show begins airing or what channel but she and her co-host Leticia Castro will “explore new cities full of adventure.” Extra notes that they will “dive into some pretty extreme adventures, like zip lining, waterfall jumps, race car driving and haunted house explorations.” Below are comments from Cameron and a promo for the show:

“After one hell of a roller coaster ride with the WWE, I am excited for the new chapter I can now add to my book. They say when one door closes many more start to open, and I couldn’t be more gracious and thrilled to have an opportunity like this.”

