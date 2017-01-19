Kenny Omega Comments On His Current Status

Kenny Omega recently appeared on Taz’s The Taz Show to talk about his current contractual status with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, his future in the company and if he will eventually go back to WWE or even Impact Wrestling.

There has been a lot of speculation on the future of Kenny Omega due to the fact he and other Bullet Club members are missing from the current FantasticaMania joint shows with CMLL happing in Japan. Kenny squashed that rumour by noting how “generally Bullet Club guys aren’t used on there.” (sic)

However, with New Japan’s contracts ending “on January 31st for a lot of the guys,” speculation is coming in from across the internet; one prominent scenario has Kenny Omega taking a break until New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s New Japan Cup 2017, kicking off from March 11 to March 20 – winning the New Japan Cup – and then facing IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis 2017 (Formally Invasion Attack) on April 9, in a rematch from their classic Wrestle Kingdom 11 match.

You can watch a part of Kenny Omega’s interview with Taz on The Taz Show below.

Related articles across the web

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)