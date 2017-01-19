Cesaro Plays VR Game (Video), WWE SmackDown Social Score, Fans on WWE NXT

– Cesaro plays London Heist VR with Xavier Woods in this new “UpUpDownDown” video, featuring Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and others.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. SmackDown had 83,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 57,000 interactions and 13,000 authors. SmackDown also had 116,000 Facebook interactions with 75,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 91,000 interactions and 59,000 authors.

– As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE NXT episode a thumbs up with over 2400 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2017

