WWE Ratings Delayed, RAW Top 10 Video, Seth Rollins Note, WWE Stock

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE RAW in Little Rock:

– This week’s RAW and SmackDown ratings will be delayed due to the MLK holiday. The RAW numbers will be out today at 4pm EST and the SmackDown numbers should be out Thursday morning.

– WWE stock was down 0.98% on Tuesday, closing at $19.29 per share. The high was $19.46 and the low was $19.17.

– The Seth Rollins t-shirt from Monday night’s RAW will be available as a LootCrate exclusive in the new SlamCrate that comes out in February, seen below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)