WWE NXT Superstar Returning Soon?, Batista Talks Rumble Win, Fans on SmackDown

– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with former WWE Champion Batista talking about his 2005 Royal Rumble win:

– As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

What did you think about tonight's #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017

– WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami, who suffered a neck injury back in October, indicated on Twitter that he is ready to return to action. He tweeted the following:

I am ready. — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) January 18, 2017

