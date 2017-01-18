Video of NFL Player at the WWE Performance Center, Paige – Alberto Del Rio Photo, Rusev

– WWE posted this video of former NFL linebacker Kasim Edebali of the New Orleans Saints channeling The Rock at a recent WWE Performance Center tryout:

– We noted earlier how Lana responded to Kurt Angle’s 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction and teased an altercation with Rusev, adding to fan speculation that an Angle vs. Rusev match could happen this year. Rusev tweeted the following, which looks like a reference to Angle:

One Too many HEROES under one WWE — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 17, 2017

– As seen below, Paige is in Mexico with Alberto Del Rio this week as he does promotional work for the upcoming Combate Americas event:

W/ my love backstage seein him kick butt at @Azteca studios! Isn't he the handsomest?! Having so much fun in Mexico! Thx @campbellcombate ❤️ https://t.co/6KhZXVbzmM — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 17, 2017

