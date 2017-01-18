Updated NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Event Card

Coming out of tonight’s edition of NXT, here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio:

1. NXT Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode

2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (w/Paul Ellering)

3. NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce

4. Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

5. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs. Roderick Strong

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The event will begin at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST, with the preshow beginning one hour earlier. As always, we will be providing live, ongoing coverage of the event right here on gerweck.net, so be sure to join us then!

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)