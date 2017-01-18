Updated NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Event Card
Coming out of tonight’s edition of NXT, here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio:
1. NXT Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode
2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (w/Paul Ellering)
3. NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce
4. Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
5. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs. Roderick Strong
NXT TakeOver: San Antonio will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The event will begin at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST, with the preshow beginning one hour earlier. As always, we will be providing live, ongoing coverage of the event right here on gerweck.net, so be sure to join us then!