Randy Orton Reportedly In Fan Incident at Arkansas Gym on Monday

North Arkansas news site NEAReport.com has an article about Randy Orton getting into an altercation with a man at a local gym before Monday’s WWE live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The man, a local business professional and longtime wrestling fan named Anthony Martin, was with friends at The Trim Gym in Jonesboro when Martin approached Orton for a photo.

“I approached him by myself and said, ‘Can I get a picture of you?,’” Martin said. “He gave me a fist bump and replied, ‘Sorry. I can’t hear you,’ pointing to his ear phones. We went our separate ways.”

Martin left Orton alone but decided to snap a photo from across the room. Part of that photo can be seen at the end of this post. Martin says this enraged Orton.

“He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?’” Martin said. “I said, ‘No. You said you couldn’t hear me.”

Martin’s friend Cody Halstead commented on what he saw. “(Orton) said, ‘I can’t hear you, bro,’ and walked away,” Halstead said. “So Anthony walked back and took a picture anyways and then Randy came over to Anthony, grabbed his hand and was belittling Anthony and pretty much was saying m’fer this, m’fer that.”

The argument continued but Martin says he remained calm. “Still in my face, I said no disrespect man,” Martin said. “‘If you want, I can delete it.’ He said, ‘Yeah. F***ing delete it!’ I said, ‘Okay, seriously, no disrespect.’”

Martin says Orton then took a step back. “I stepped with him knowing that if he was going to hit me that he had no power if I stayed close,” Martin said. “My three friends were very close behind and then he said “F*** it. Keep the f**king picture. Enjoy your workout.’”

Halstead continued, “I dropped my weights and turned to him and said, ‘There’s no need for language like that.’ Anthony explained himself and (Orton) said, ‘Enjoy your workout,’ and walked away.”

Fan has altercation with WWE star ‘outta nowhere’ in Jonesboro https://t.co/pLJF5Ul7XO pic.twitter.com/mPn1MBXIbq — NEA Report (@NeaNews) January 17, 2017

