Mojo Rawley Wins Dark Match, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Promo, WWE Hall of Fame

Jan 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis saw Mojo Rawley defeat Tyler Breeze. Mojo was not wearing his “Hype Bros.” gear.

– WWE announced on Twitter tonight that “TWEETS” is another Ticketmaster code for the WWE Hall of Fame pre-sale that began this morning. They also tweeted this link to order from the pre-sale:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad