Mojo Rawley Wins Dark Match, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Promo, WWE Hall of Fame

– Below is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis saw Mojo Rawley defeat Tyler Breeze. Mojo was not wearing his “Hype Bros.” gear.

– WWE announced on Twitter tonight that “TWEETS” is another Ticketmaster code for the WWE Hall of Fame pre-sale that began this morning. They also tweeted this link to order from the pre-sale:

Want #WWEHOF Tickets before anyone else? Use the code TWEETS tomorrow at 10 AM ET at https://t.co/pk8nQxeaVz for our online-only pre-sale! pic.twitter.com/C228WxYgdR — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017

