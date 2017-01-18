Main Event for the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Announced

Commissioner Shane McMahon appeared on last night’s WWE SmackDown and announced that the WWE Title will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber at the February 12th pay-per-view.

The winner of the Chamber will go on to defend at WrestleMania 33.

The current WWE Champion is AJ Styles but he’s set to defend the title at the January 29th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view against John Cena. There will be 5 other Superstars in the match.

Elimination Chamber, a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, takes place on February 12th from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)