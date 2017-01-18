Jerry Lawler Calling the WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

Jan 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Renee Young announced on last night’s edition of Talking Smack that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to commentary at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view from San Antonio.

Lawler will be calling the 30-man main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Lawler returned to WWE TV on this week’s SmackDown from Memphis and hosted a “King’s Court” segment with Dolph Ziggler, seen above.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad