Jerry Lawler Calling the WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

Renee Young announced on last night’s edition of Talking Smack that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to commentary at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view from San Antonio.

Lawler will be calling the 30-man main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Lawler returned to WWE TV on this week’s SmackDown from Memphis and hosted a “King’s Court” segment with Dolph Ziggler, seen above.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)