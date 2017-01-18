Backstage Talk on Michael Cole’s WWE TV Future

There’s been a lot of recent talk within WWE about Michael Cole’s future on TV.

Cole is reportedly becoming more and more interested in moving to an off-camera role as he continues with behind-the-scenes duties. Cole handles some parts of WWE production and works to groom the up & coming WWE announcers, including Nigel McGuinness.

No word yet on when Cole might transition into a full-time backstage role but lately there’s been more talk of it happening.

Source: PWInsider

