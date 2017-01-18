Angle wants Austin to induct him into the WWE hall of fame

Kurt Angle recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about his WWE Hall of Fame induction, and he revealed that he has someone very specific in mind. According to Kurt, he wants Steve Austin to induct him, and he said it’s a “no-brainer” when asked about his choice.

“Steve was one of the most giving individuals,” said Angle. “He took me in and allowed me to shine even when it was still his time. I don’t ever compare myself to Stone Cold. He is the guy who elevated wrestling to a level that nobody ever went before, but he enabled me to show my talents when he very well could have said no. He was a very giving individual, and he is one of the guys who had the biggest impact on my career.”

It was Triple H who made the call to Kurt Angle to inform him of his Hall of Fame induction, and Angle noted that he has yet to speak with Vince McMahon. He reiterated that as of right now there are no plans for him to step back into a WWE ring and wrestle, and he’s ok with that.

“I have yet to speak to Vince, but I did talk with Triple H,” said Angle. “It was a great conversation. This is all about the Hall of Fame, nothing else, and I’m OK with that. WWE wanted to show their appreciation for my career there. Even though I feel it was short-lived at six-and-a-half years, I made enough of an impact that they felt I was worthy of the Hall of Fame.”

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on the WWE Network on Friday, March 31st.

source: THE SpOTLight





