1/18/17 NXT Coverage

NXT opens with a video preview for the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio contract signing with the NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the number one contender, Bobby Roode. We then see the usual NXT opening video and then head into the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1: Nikki Cross (w/Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) vs. Kennedy Lewis

Cross rushes Lewis and backs her into the corner and then turns her around and slams her face-first into the turnbuckle. Lewis tries to fight back, but Cross takes her down with a Thesz Press and unloads right hands. Cross rakes at the face and eyes of Lewis and then takes her down with a spinning neck-breaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nikki Cross.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)