WWE Announces Recent Injury to Tajiri

Jan 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE announced today that Tajiri is not cleared to compete after suffering a right knee injury at the January 5th WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

Tajiri teamed with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to face Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode in that match.

No word yet on when Tajiri will be back on 205 Live or NXT.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad