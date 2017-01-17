WWE Announces Recent Injury to Tajiri

WWE announced today that Tajiri is not cleared to compete after suffering a right knee injury at the January 5th WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

Tajiri teamed with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to face Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode in that match.

No word yet on when Tajiri will be back on 205 Live or NXT.

