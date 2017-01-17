Updated WWE Royal Rumble Event Card – 4 Title Matches, 15 Rumble Participants

Coming out of last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw in North Little Rock, Arkansas, here is the updated card for the Royal Rumble event.

1. WWE Universal Championship Match; Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

2. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

3. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

5. Royal Rumble Match

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, WWE Intercontinental Championship Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro, WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus, and 15 other Superstars that have yet to be determined.

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble event takes place on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas with a special start time of 7 EST (preshow begins at 6 EST). As always, we will provide live, ongoing coverage here on gerweck.net, so be sure to join us then!

