Tyson Kidd Calls Out Sami Zayn, The Rock – Ballers Update, Lana – Total Divas

– Below is another preview for Wednesday’s Total Divas episode with Lana talking to Naomi and Renee Young about her marriage concerns:

– The Rock just wrapped the first week of production on the next season of Ballers, which premieres on HBO this July.

– HC Dyer using a modified Blue Thunderbomb in the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend led to Tyson Kidd calling out Sami Zayn on Twitter, which may been a misunderstanding on Kidd’s part. Check out Sami’s comments on Dyer’s move and Kidd’s response below:

Why imitate when you can create? https://t.co/xgrPP19GBC — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 15, 2017

You created the blue thunder bomb?? Does Jun Akiyama know this?? https://t.co/7XtlVkw5HY — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 15, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)