Triple H Responds to The Rock Tweet, Satnam Singh WWE PC Video, Kurt Angle

– Below is video of Satnam Singh doing drills at a recent WWE Performance Center tryout. Singh is the first Indian-born player drafted to the NBA and was the subject of the “One In a Billion” documentary on Netflix.

– As noted, WWE confirmed this week that Kurt Angle will be going into the Hall of Fame this year. Angle tweeted on the induction:

– As noted, The Rock congratulated Triple H on the success of the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament after night 1 this weekend. Triple H replied today and quoted The Great One. You can see their tweets below:

@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Like you always say:

"Don't just play in it; change it." We didn't want to just be players in the game…we wanted to change it. #Redefine https://t.co/kvxilmoWAM — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

