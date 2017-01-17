Shane McMahon to Open WWE SmackDown with Announcement

As noted in our WWE SmackDown preview, tonight’s show will kick off with Shane McMahon making an announcement.

WWE posted the following teaser for the announcement:

WWE.com has learned that Commissioner Shane McMahon will open SmackDown LIVE this week with some very big news. Under the leadership of Shane-O-Mac and General Manager Daniel Bryan, Team Blue has simply thrived. Although we are not sure what he has to say, the announcement will no doubt take SmackDown LIVE to the next level. Is it possible that the man in charge has something up his sleeve for the Royal Rumble? Which Superstar, or Superstars, will the big news concern? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out.

