Post-RAW Video of Roman Reigns, Update on WWE Hall of Fame Tickets, More

– WWE posted this video of Roman Reigns recovering after RAW. For those who missed it, the show ended with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens putting Reigns through the announce table.

– This Fallout video features Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson talking about being “cheated and robbed” by “two nerds” on last night’s RAW after RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained their titles.

– With Kurt Angle being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame, the Ticketmaster pre-sale is back on for this Wednesday after being changed two other times in the past few weeks. Hall of Fame tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

– As noted, this week’s RAW opened up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. WWE also aired a video package for Snuka during RAW, which Vince McMahon re-posted in this tweet:

