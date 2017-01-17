Next Week’s Go-Home WWE RAW, “I Forfeit” Match Promo, WWE Main Event, RAW Notes

– As noted, this week’s WWE 205 Live will feature an “I Forfeit” match between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari. Below is a promo for that match, which was hyped as the end to this cruiserweight feud:

– WWE taped the following matches last night in Little Rock for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

* Epico vs. Darren Young

Full Main Event spoilers are at this link. Details on an injury suffered during the tapings are at this link.

– This week’s RAW opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and a video package for Martin Luther King Jr., as seen below:

– WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home RAW from Cleveland, seen below. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are also scheduled for that show.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)