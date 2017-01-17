Next Week’s Go-Home WWE RAW, “I Forfeit” Match Promo, WWE Main Event, RAW Notes
– As noted, this week’s WWE 205 Live will feature an “I Forfeit” match between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari. Below is a promo for that match, which was hyped as the end to this cruiserweight feud:
Don't miss tomorrow night's #IForfeit Match between @GentlemanJackG & @AriyaDaivari411 on #205Live at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/DBKIUn8PXR
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
– WWE taped the following matches last night in Little Rock for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
* Epico vs. Darren Young
Full Main Event spoilers are at this link. Details on an injury suffered during the tapings are at this link.
– This week’s RAW opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and a video package for Martin Luther King Jr., as seen below:
#RIPSuperfly #RAW pic.twitter.com/PQoLM9r5j6
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
WWE honors Martin Luther King, Jr. on this #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/DCpyARkhT7
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
– WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home RAW from Cleveland, seen below. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are also scheduled for that show.
NEXT WEEK: Just six days before the #RoyalRumble match, @Goldberg will be LIVE on Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/zm2QS3ltjr
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
