LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 1/17

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown coverage with Shane McMahon’s announcement, Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a steel cage, Jerry Lawler’s “King’s Court” with Dolph Ziggler and more…

