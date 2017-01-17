Kurt Angle on ESPN, Jerry Lawler Restaurant News, Triple H on Angle

Jan 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is getting involved with another restaurant in Cordova, Tennessee. Lawler opened his first establishment in 2016, on Beale Street in Memphis, and it appears to be a success. The Commercial Appeal notes that the new restaurant on Germantown Parkway, will be called Jerry Lawler’s Memphis BBQ Company, but the landlord told them that while Lawler has been heavily involved, he’s not the owner. The Appeal has more details at this link.

– 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for this Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter. Coach tweeted the following on the appearance:

– Speaking of Angle, Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:

