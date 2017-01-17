Former WWE Star Visits Live Event, WWE Star Covering the Inauguration, Xavier Woods

Jan 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Xavier Woods unboxes the Zing Crossbow and Stikbot toys in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he’s headed to Washington, DC this week to cover all events related to the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.

– Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. was backstage for Sunday’s WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi. He lives in the area. Here he is with Natalya:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad