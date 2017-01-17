Former WWE Star Visits Live Event, WWE Star Covering the Inauguration, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods unboxes the Zing Crossbow and Stikbot toys in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he’s headed to Washington, DC this week to cover all events related to the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.

– Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. was backstage for Sunday’s WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi. He lives in the area. Here he is with Natalya:

Great seeing one of my very good friends tonight in Jackson, Mississippi! Love ya @TedDiBiase! pic.twitter.com/3vD57oX1Kb — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2017

