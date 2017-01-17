Audio: RAW Post Show Recapping WWE Monday Night RAW

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin & Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on WWE Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:

*Sami Zayn goes after Braun Strowman

*Sami Zayn & Brock Lesnar staredown

*Tag Team Championship confusion

*Bayley stands up for being a fan girl

*Kevin Owens powerbombs Reigns through the announce table

*Kurt Angle heading to the WWE Hall of Fame

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/rawpostshow/011717.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/wild-talk-radio-network-on/id580051506

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/wildtalkradionetwork

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)