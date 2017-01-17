Audio: RAW Post Show Recapping WWE Monday Night RAW
On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin & Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on WWE Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:
*Sami Zayn goes after Braun Strowman
*Sami Zayn & Brock Lesnar staredown
*Tag Team Championship confusion
*Bayley stands up for being a fan girl
*Kevin Owens powerbombs Reigns through the announce table
*Kurt Angle heading to the WWE Hall of Fame
And More!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/rawpostshow/011717.mp3
Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/wild-talk-radio-network-on/id580051506
You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter
Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward
Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio
The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow
You Can Like The Show on Facebook
http://facebook.com/wildtalkradionetwork
http://facebook.com/rackradioshow