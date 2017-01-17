Audio: RAW Post Show Recapping WWE Monday Night RAW

Jan 17, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin & Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on WWE Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:

*Sami Zayn goes after Braun Strowman
*Sami Zayn & Brock Lesnar staredown
*Tag Team Championship confusion
*Bayley stands up for being a fan girl
*Kevin Owens powerbombs Reigns through the announce table
*Kurt Angle heading to the WWE Hall of Fame

And More!

