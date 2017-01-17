1/16/16 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Jonesboro, Arkansas

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Jonesboro, Arkansas:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match

American Alpha defeated The Usos, The Ascension, Breezango, The Vaudevillains, and Heath Slater and Rhyno

2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

5. Nikki Bella and Naomi defeated Natalya and Carmella

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger, and Mojo Rawley

7. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Baron Corbin

