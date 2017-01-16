Triple H Appearing on Tonight’s WWE RAW?

Triple H is usually backstage for WWE RAW each week but could he be appearing on TV to further the WrestleMania 33 feud with Seth Rollins tonight?

After Sunday’s WWE United Kingdom Title tournament ended, Triple H made a tweet about returning to the USA for tonight’s RAW. Rollins responded to that tweet and both were re-tweeted by the main WWE account. ESPN also made a post about Triple H rushing off to RAW from the tournament.

You can see all three tweets below:

…but for now. Blackpool to London back to the USA for #Raw. #NoRestForTheWicked pic.twitter.com/Gkfi6ChTNs — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

The champ is here with @RealKingRegal and @TripleH — who is now dashing off. "I've got to be at Raw in a few minutes." pic.twitter.com/a0BN5TLX5n — WWE on ESPN (@WWEonESPN) January 15, 2017

