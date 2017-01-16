Triple H Appearing on Tonight’s WWE RAW?

Jan 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Triple H is usually backstage for WWE RAW each week but could he be appearing on TV to further the WrestleMania 33 feud with Seth Rollins tonight?

After Sunday’s WWE United Kingdom Title tournament ended, Triple H made a tweet about returning to the USA for tonight’s RAW. Rollins responded to that tweet and both were re-tweeted by the main WWE account. ESPN also made a post about Triple H rushing off to RAW from the tournament.

You can see all three tweets below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad