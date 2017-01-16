This Day In Wrestling History – January 16th

1992 – At a house show in Jacksonville, FL, Arn Anderson and Bobby Eaton defeat Ricky Steamboat and Dustin Rhodes, to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

1993 – In Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Tracy Smothers becomes the inaugural SMW Beat the Champ Television Champion. Smothers wins a Four-Way Elimination Match that featured Jimmy Golden, The Dirty White Boy, and Killer Kyle.

1993 – On WCW Saturday Night, Dustin Rhodes defeats Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, via count out, and is declared the winner of the vacant WCW United States Heavyweight Championship. Steamboat was counted out after Barry Windham hit him with a DDT on the concrete floor outside the ring. The title had been stripped from “Ravishing” Rick Rude, for not defending the title in two months (this was the storyline reason and Rude was actually injured).

2000 – WCW Souled Out is held in Cincinnati in front of 14,132 fans. Bret Hart (severe concussion) and Jeff Jarrett (lingering headaches) had be replaced; both would vacate their respective championships. Hart’s vacated World Heavyweight Championship would be contested between Sid Vicious and Chris Benoit (Hart’s replacement). Jarrett would have to vacate the United States Championship; the title was not competed for at the pay-per-view. Oklahoma becomes the new Cruiserweight Champion after defeating Madusa. Kevin Nash replaces Terry Funk as WCW Commissioner, after defeating Funk in a Hardcore Match. In the main event, Benoit would defeat Sid Vicious, to win the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship; Arn Anderson was special guest referee.

Benoit’s title win was an effort by WCW to keep him from leaving the company. It was to no avail; Benoit would quit WCW the day after the Souled Out pay-per-view. Despite winning the title, Benoit still had disagreements with management, and was not in favor of Kevin Sullivan’s promotion to head booker, replacing Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara.

2005 – TNA Final Resolution is held at the Impact! Zone in Orlando in front of 875 fans. Jeff Hardy defeats Scott Hall, with Roddy Piper serving as special guest referee. In an Ultimate X Match, AJ Styles defeats Chris Sabin and Petey Williams, to win the X Division Championship. In the main event, Jeff Jarrett defeats Monty Brown, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2005 – At a RAW house show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, La Resistance (Sylvain Grenier & Robert Conway) defeat William Regal & Jonathan Coachman, to win the World Tag Team Championship. “Coach” replaced Eugene (injury) as Regal’s partner.

2005 – In All Japan Pro Wrestling, Jamal and Taiyo Kea defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yutaka Yoshie, to win the vacant AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

2009 – The Super Sky Team (La Sombra & Volador Jr.) defeat Averno & Mephisto, to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2010 – In Ohio Valley Wrestling, Moose (real name James Thomas) defeats Low Rider, to win the OVW Heavyweight Championship.

2012 – On Monday Night RAW, Jack Swagger defeats Zack Ryder, to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time.

2014 – TNA Impact Wrestling: Genesis is held in Huntsville, Alabama with 1,400 – 1,700 in attendance. The event aired on Spike TV, rather than on pay-per-view like previous years. One title change occurs; Madison Rayne defeats Gail Kim, to win the Knockouts Championship for the 5th time. In the main event, Ethan Carter III defeats Sting; the special guest referees were Rockstar Spud and Magnus.

2015 – On Impact Wrestling, Low Ki defeats Austin Aries, to win the TNA X Division Championship. After airing it’s first episode on Destination America the previous Wednesday, this evening’s episode begins Impact’s run on Friday nights on the cable network.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WWE NXT wrestler / current ROH wrestler Bull Dempsey (29 years old); the “Fake Razor Ramon” Rick Bognar (47 years old); CMLL wrestler Apocalipsis (42 years old); former AJW Junior Champion Candy Okutsu aka Tiger Dream (42 years old); and current Mexico indy wrestler Diana La Cazadora (39 years old).

SOURCES: Wikipedia, wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database

